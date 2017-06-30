Our Work is Being Recognized

Since establishing the KUT Newsroom in 2002 and launching "Texas Standard" in 2015, our journalists have won hundreds of awards for excellence in news documentaries, investigative reporting, multimedia, writing and more.
Thanks to member and community support, we're able to bring you stories that matter. Stories that are told through the voices of real people - not spokespeople. And it is in the telling of these stories that public radio excels.
Here are our journalism achievements for 2017.
Texas Standard
National Headliners Awards
Best in Show and First Place Radio, Documentary “Out of the Blue“
Second Place - Radio: Newscast Nov. 9, 2016 newscast
Third Place - Radio: Breaking News (July 7, 2016 show on “Dallas police shooting“
Radio Television Digital News Association NATIONAL “Murrow Awards”
Best News Documentary -”Out of the Blue” in the Large Market Radio category
Radio Television Digital News Association regional “Murrow Awards”
Best Investigative Reporting “Adult Crime, Adult Time” in the Large Market Radio category
Best News Documentary -”Out of the Blue“ in the Large Market Radio category
New York Festivals International Radio Awards (embargoed until June 19)
Gold - News Programs – Best News Documentary or Special “Out of the Blue"
Silver - Talk Programs – Best Regularly Scheduled Talk Program “Texas Standard”
Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards
First Place: Best Investigative Report – “Adult Crime, Adult Time“
First Place: Best Documentary – “Out of the Blue“
Second Place: News Anchor – David Brown
Honorable Mention: Best Local Talk Show - “Mother of a Transgender Child“
Honorable Mention: Reporter – Joy Diaz
Honorable Mention: Online/Special Content “Out of the Blue“
PRNDI (Public Radio News Directors Inc.)
First place “Out of the Blue” in the Long Documentary category
First place “Texas Standard” in the News/Public Affairs Program category
First Amendment award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Fort Worth Professional Chapter (Regional)
“Adult Crime, Adult Time“ won in the Investigative Reporting category
Joy Diaz’s homeless and pregnant series was a finalist in the Defending the Disadvantaged category.
Lone Star Awards from the Houston Press Club
First place, “Pregnant and Homeless,” reported by Joy Diaz in the radio series category
First place, “Pay to Pray,” reported by Michael Marks in the radio soft news feature category
Second place, “Adult Crime, Adult Time,” reported by Alain Stephens and Hannah McBride in the radio hard news feature category
Third place, “Texas Standard,” produced by David Brown, Laura Rice, Emily Donahue, in the radio talk show category featuring “Out of the Blue” as an example of work
Third place, “Angry, Sad & Undecided,” reported by Michael Marks in the radio politics/government category
KUT News
Radio Television Digital News Association NATIONAL “Murrow Awards”
Best Social Media – work examples include: Live Blog: Trump in Austin, City Council member’s comment on likelihood of Prop 1’s defeat and Come for the headline, stay for the photos, reported by Andrew Weber
Radio Television Digital News Association regional “Murrow Awards”
Best News Series - ATXplained
Best Writing - senior reporter Mose Buchele
Best Social Media – work examples include: Live Blog: Trump in Austin, City Council member’s comment on likelihood of Prop 1’s defeat and Come for the headline, stay for the photos
Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards
First place: APD New Officers, in the General Assignment category
Honorable mention: Music Sound Tunnel, in the General Assignment category
First place: Austin Runner Eyes Olympic Gold, in the Sports Story or Sports Series category
First place Infinite Voyage Through Austin's Recycling Stream, in the Use of Actuality-Production category
First place: Kate McGee in the Specialty or Beat Reporting category
First place: “Donald Trump and Texas,” in the Continuing Coverage category
First place: Fair Sailing Tall Boy, in the Feature (serious) category
Second place: KUT.org, in the Digital category
Second place: Road to Zero, in the Online/Special Content category
Second place: Mose Buchele in the Reporter category
Second place: ATXPlained, in the Special Series category
Honorable mention: “Turtle Nerds on Patrol,” in the Feature (light) category
PRNDI (Public Radio News Directors Inc.)
Second place Best Multi-Media Presentation: “The Road to Zero”
Second place Best Writing: Road to Zero/Distraction