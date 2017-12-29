Our Favorite KUT Photos Of 2017

From the Women’s March to Hurricane Harvey to the shooting in Sutherland Springs, here are some of the best images from KUT in 2017.
January
Newly elected Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez swears-in her command staff at her oath of office ceremony at the Travis County Commissioners Court on Jan. 4.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
Bobby Mitchell and Charles Carver in their shared East Austin retail space on Jan. 11.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
UT-Austin students stage a walkout in protest of the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Thousands of people participate in the Women's March on Austin at the Texas State Capitol on Jan. 21.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
A view of thousands of demonstrators on down Congress Avenue.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
A worker prepares to move a house near Chicon and 10th streets on Jan. 25.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Mandi Ritchey prepares to walk her son, Emmett, to Joslin Elementary with her daughter, Hazel, on Jan. 30.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
Huston-Tillotson University student and mentor Gabriel Russell talks with Kealing Middle School student Joshua Morgan on Jan. 31 as part of the Kealing Men mentorship program.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
February
Audience members show support for public testimony during a Texas Senate committee hearing on Feb. 2 on Senate Bill 4, the so-called sanctuary cities bill.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
A view of the Texas State Capitol from Lott Park on Feb. 14.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
March
Socar Chatmon-Thomas stands in the Riverside neighborhood on March 3. Chatmon-Thomas has been in Austin real estate since 1994.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Ken Palmer (center) separates a Trump supporter from a protester during a "March 4 Trump" rally on March 4.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Sam Anderson-Ramos in the Dove Springs neighborhood, where he grew up. Anderson-Ramos worries that when he's ready to buy a house, he won't be able to afford in the neighborhood.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
April
A view of downtown from South Congress Avenue during a thunderstorm on April 11.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Racers compete at the Mike Cupps Memorial Lawn Mower Race in Marble Falls, Texas on April 22.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
May
Danny Fetonte (center) and others prevent a man, who would not disclose his identity, from entering the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton in support of a protest of Senate Bill 4 on May 1.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
June
Joshua and Gina Lutz joke around on June 12 before he leaves for Camp Grey Dove, a camp for kids who have siblings with cancer. Gina has leukemia.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
"Looking Up," a 33-foot-tall sculpture by Tom Friedman, welcomes visitors to Laguna Gloria on June 13.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Tariah Horton and the J's Diamonds dance troupe perform during the Juneteenth parade in East Austin on June 17.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Buck Hubach welds the frame of a lighting installation at Warbach Lighting and Design on East Cesar Chavez on June 22.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
A male house finch along Boggy Creek in Parque Zaragoza on June 28.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
A performer sings during a rally for LGBTQ rights at the Texas State Capitol on June 28, the anniversary of the Stonewall riots.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
July
Jennifer Ramirez prepares to perform at the Texas State Capitol on July 19. She and 14 other young women in quineanera dresses danced on the south steps of the Capitol to protest Senate Bill 4.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Protesters in quinceanera dresses walk through the Capitol to share their concerns with lawmakers about the new sanctuary cities ban.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Annette Price was turned away from several apartments in Austin because of a decades-old criminal conviction.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
August
Using a flashlight and a hand brush, James Pappas scrubs algae off a concrete stairway leading into Barton Springs Pool on Aug. 17.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
Spectators look at the partial eclipse of the sun in downtown Austin on Aug. 21.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
The statue of James Stephen Hog is removed from its base at UT's main mall early on Aug. 21.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
A student holds a "quiet bubble" as Alberto Martinez Miranda's class lines up for lunch at Winn Elementary School in East Austin on Aug. 23.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Jay Jalal, owner of the Cotton Wood in Motel in La Grange, surveys flood damage on Aug. 28 after Hurricane Harvey. Jalal and his family have worked and lived at the motel for more than 20 years.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
Damage from Hurricane Harvey in Port Aransas on Aug. 28.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Emergency personnel use rescue boats to evacuate residents from their homes in East Houston after Hurricane Harvey.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Mel Harris uses his tractor to rescue Christy Garcia from her Lakewood home in Houston on Aug. 29.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Hurricane Harvey brought record floods to the Houston area.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
The Bay Wash Laundromat in Rockport was destroyed after Hurricane Harvey.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Gov. Greg Abbott looks on as President Donald Trump arrives in Corpus Christi on Aug. 29.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Patricia Belcher and her grandchildren (from left) Alayiah Simmons, Kamayiah Franklin, Zada Brown and Noey Alvarez at the Delco Center in Austin. The family came to the shelter after evacuating Victoria, Texas.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
September
Harvey evacuees Stephen Meyer and his dog, Peck, at his campsite in McKinney Falls State Park in Austin on Sept. 5.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Fatima Mann, co-founder and executive director of Counter Balance: ATX, at Faith Presbyterian Church on Sept. 7.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Sisters Andrea and Claudia De La Vega came to the U.S. as children. The are both DACA recipients, but each is concerned about what the future holds as the Trump administration prepares to draw down the program.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Andrea De La Vega laughs as her father, Jorge, signs as a witness to his daughter Claudia's marriage. Claudia, a DACA recipient, married Marc Jorge, a U.S. citizen, at the Travis County Courthouse on Sept. 8, after the Trump administration rescinded the program.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
October
Refugio Bobcat Tyreke Jones takes a photo of Oscar Lerma on the bus ride to Ganado High School for a game against the Indians.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Coach Jason Herring talks to the Refugio Bobcats in the locker room on Oct. 13 in Ganado, Texas.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Young Bobcat fans cheer on Refugio at the team's Oct. 13 game in Ganado, Texas.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Isaac Moshay plays organ at Huston-Tillotson University on Oct. 23.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Movers unpack and install Steinway pianos on Oct. 23 at Huston-Tillotson University. The school recently received a donation of 15 Steinways.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
Isaac Moshay performs a piece on a new Steinway piano at Huston-Tillotson University following the dedication ceremony on Oct. 27.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
November
Mona Rodriguez holds her son, J. Anthony Hernandez, during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5.
Credit Lynda Gonzalez for KUT
A line of crosses representing the 26 victims of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs on Nov. 6.
Credit Lynda Gonzalez for KUT
Community members and visitors hold a memorial service for the victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting.
Credit Lynda Gonzalez for KUT
A mourner kneels in front of the memorial for the Sutherland Springs victims.
Credit Lynda Gonzalez for KUT
Vanessa Bissereth laughs with her parents, Loremsie Larosier and Jean Claude Germain, during her father's birthday party.
Credit Austin Price for KUT
December
JoeHanna and Jala Villanueva watch snow fall while their father, Joe Villanueva, pumps gas in South Austin on Dec. 7.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
Refugio Bobcat cornerback Tyreke Jones walks on the field before the team's 2A state championship in Arlington, Texas on Dec 20.
Credit Austin Price for KUT
Casey Henderson cheers up Armonie Brown after the Bobcats lose the state championship game to the Mart Panthers on Dec. 20. Henderson broke two vertebrae earlier in the season, but has since partially recovered.
As the year comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined 2017.
In the Texas Legislature, there were fights: over the so-called bathroom bill and sanctuary city policies. At City Hall, there were more fights: over CodeNEXT and the latest police contract. And on the streets, there were even more fights: over an unorthodox new president and women's rights, ICE raids and immigration policies, and Confederate statues and symbols.