Other Cities Are Tackling Maternal Deaths Among Black Women. Austin Can, Too.

By 24 minutes ago
  • A panel discusses racial inequalities in maternal deaths during the Time to Show Up for Black Women summit at Huston-Tillotson University on Tuesday.
    A panel discusses racial inequalities in maternal deaths during the Time to Show Up for Black Women summit at Huston-Tillotson University on Tuesday.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Travis County doesn’t have to wait to address racial disparities in maternal mortality, a group of mothers, health care professionals, policymakers and community leaders said yesterday during a summit at Huston-Tillotson University.

In Texas, black women account for a small fraction of women who give birth, but make up about a third of the maternal deaths.

Marsha Jones, co-founder of The Afiya Center, says years of systemic racism has stacked the deck against black women.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

Marsha Jones, the co-founder and executive director of the reproductive health group The Afiya Center, says black women are dying regardless of their social status. She says years of institutional racism and personal prejudice has stacked the deck against black women seeking medical care when they're pregnant.

“My education and even my social circle won’t buy me out of this,” she said. “It won’t get me out of this.”

Jones told the crowd at the "Time to Show Up for Black Mothers" summit that big changes are needed because racial disparities are rooted in very old problems.

“It’s systemic,” she said. “It’s not going to fixed black woman to black women or black man to black man. It’s not going to be fixed that way. We have to literally deconstruct the system that's been put up."

During the event, there was a large discussion about the scope of the problem facing black mothers. But there was also talk about some of the things that could be done at a local level.

Dr. Joia Crear-Perry says there is momentum in Austin for tackling the high rate of deaths among black women during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

“There’s actually a movement toward that,” said Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, who has worked with cities looking to tackle this issue. “I am working with the New York City health department, and they have put together a maternal mortality task force. ... And they started with just counting the data.”

Crear-Perry says the city collected data from local hospitals, asking for information about women who died during childbirth, as well as instances where women almost died. The information helps health officials come up with a game plan. She says cities like Philadelphia and Houston have also taken data collection into their own hands.

Crear-Perry says it’s easier to mobilize smaller communities than a giant state like Texas. And, she says, Austin is in a good position for taking this on.

“You have motivated individuals and motivated systems here who want to see improvement and want to see work happen,” she said. “So it’s now just building on that momentum and getting it going.”

Crear-Perry also says a local approach would ensure the city is addressing problems specific to this area.

Aphrica Farrow, a counselor with Austin Public Health, pointed out, for example, that many members of the black community in Austin have been displaced and are now farther away from some of the bigger health care providers.

She says an approach to tackling racial disparities in maternal health outcomes should take into account that many black mothers in this area are moving to more rural areas.

Tags: 
maternal mortality

Related Content

Doctors Gather Ideas For Stopping Maternal Deaths In Texas

By Mar 26, 2018
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Some of the state’s leading physicians vetted ideas this weekend to reduce the deaths of women while pregnant or shortly after giving birth.

There's No Success Story Texas Can Follow To Stop Black Mothers From Dying

By Feb 22, 2018
Christie Hemm Klok for KUT

Part 3 of a three-part series.

As Texas looks to reduce its maternal mortality rate, there is one aspect of the crisis that is going to be harder to solve: Black women are more likely to die while pregnant or after giving birth than women from other racial or ethnic groups.

Here's How Texas Can Follow California's Lead In Reducing Maternal Deaths

By Feb 21, 2018
Lynda Gonzalez for KUT

Part 2 of a three-part series.

Texas officials have been slow to respond to the state's maternal mortality crisis.

In the last year, lawmakers have passed legislation aimed at improving death certificate data, and they extended the life of a task force investigating why mothers are dying. But advocates are pushing state health officials to do more.

Like Texas, California Once Had A Maternal Mortality Crisis. Here's How The State Solved It.

By Feb 20, 2018
Lynda Gonzalez for KUT

Part 1 of a three-part series.

An alarming number of women die while pregnant or shortly after giving birth in Texas. According to national researchers who say the U.S. as a whole has a serious problem, Texas is an “outlier” when it comes to its high rate of maternal deaths.