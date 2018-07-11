O'Rourke Says He Raised $10.4M Since April For Senate Race Against Cruz

Democrat Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso) says he’s raised a massive $10.4 million between April and June for his campaign to unseat Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The sum brings O’Rourke’s total raised since he began his campaign to more than $23 million. He ended the first quarter of 2018 with more than $8 million dollars in cash on hand.

Cruz has not reported his fundraising haul for the second quarter yet, but the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday that he’s expected to report about $4 million raised since April. Cruz ended the first quarter with about $7.2 million cash on hand.

Neither candidate has filed their official campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission yet.

Polling puts O’Rourke at least five — if not more — percentage points behind Cruz in the Senate race.