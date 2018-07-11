O'Rourke Says He Raised $10.4M Since April For Senate Race Against Cruz

By 11 hours ago
  • Hundreds of supporters braved summer rainstorms to see United States Congressman Beto O'rourke at a rally in East Austin. The three-term representative is challenging Republican incumbent Ted Cruz for a seat in the US Senate.
    Hundreds of supporters braved summer rainstorms to see United States Congressman Beto O'rourke at a rally in East Austin. The three-term representative is challenging Republican incumbent Ted Cruz for a seat in the US Senate.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

Democrat Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso) says he’s raised a massive $10.4 million between April and June for his campaign to unseat Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The sum brings O’Rourke’s total raised since he began his campaign to more than $23 million. He ended the first quarter of 2018 with more than $8 million dollars in cash on hand.

Cruz has not reported his fundraising haul for the second quarter yet, but the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday that he’s expected to report about $4 million raised since April. Cruz ended the first quarter with about $7.2 million cash on hand.

Neither candidate has filed their official campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission yet.

Polling puts O’Rourke at least five — if not more — percentage points behind Cruz in the Senate race. 

Tags: 
Beto O'Rourke
Ted Cruz

Related Content

'Abolish ICE'? Senate Candidate Beto O'Rourke Isn't So Sure

By Jul 4, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Congressman Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat, has so far resisted pressure from grassroots groups to call for abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The agency has become a lightning rod under the Trump administration.

Ted Cruz Leads Beto O'Rourke By 11 Points In Senate Race, New Poll Finds

By May 30, 2018
Laura Skelding/Douglas Young

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has some breathing space from U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, according to a new poll released by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday. 

Ted Cruz Versus Beto O'Rourke Is 'Too Close To Call.' Not So Fast.

By Apr 19, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

From Texas Standard:

The just-released Quinnipiac University survey of some 1,029 registered Texas voters says incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz can count on 47 percent of the vote, while Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke has 44 percent. That 3-point lead for Cruz makes this race too close to call, with an election looming in November.