Ones To Watch: Superorganism

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch: seven must-see artists at SXSW 2018. Photo by Jordan Hughes.

You’d think a band with eight members living on three different continents wouldn’t really work out. But Superorganism does things a little differently. They write songs via email, a process that the teenage singer Orono says comes pretty easily.

“It’s just the way we communicated growing up to friends, and so it felt very natural for us, and I think it worked out quite well.”

Seven of the band members now live together in one London house, and that’s sped up the creative process for Superorganism. The group’s self-titled debut pulls from dozens of musical eras to create a sound that’s, simply, fun.

Catch Superorganism at NPR Music's Showcase at Stubb's on Wednesday, March 14.