Ones To Watch: Knox Fortune

Chicago’s Knox Fortune is a producer and singer who’s made a name working with a lot of hometown artists, even earning a Grammy for his singing on Chance The Rapper’s “All Night.” But Knox Fortune’s solo work is starting to turn heads too.

Paradise, Knox Fortune’s debut, is a singular vision, pulling equally from his love of hip-hop and the Beach Boys. He recently told GQ, “this album was the first time in awhile where I sat down with an idea and I really was trying to make it work, independently.” The music, the production, even the album artwork was all handmade by this young talent.

