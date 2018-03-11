Ones To Watch: Knox Fortune

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy 17 minutes ago

Chicago’s Knox Fortune is a producer and singer who’s made a name working with a lot of hometown artists, even earning a Grammy for his singing on Chance The Rapper’s “All Night.” But Knox Fortune’s solo work is starting to turn heads too.

Paradise, Knox Fortune’s debut, is a singular vision, pulling equally from his love of hip-hop and the Beach Boys. He recently told GQ, “this album was the first time in awhile where I sat down with an idea and I really was trying to make it work, independently.” The music, the production, even the album artwork was all handmade by this young talent.

Listen to the feature below, hosted by Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy. Catch Knox Fortune at KUTX Live at the Four Seasons on Wednesday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

Tags: 
SXSW 2018

