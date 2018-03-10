Ones To Watch: Erika Wennerstrom

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch: seven must-see artists at SXSW 2018.

You might not know the name Erika Wennerstrom, but since 2003, she’s led the Austin-by-way-of-Ohio band Heartless Bastards. This month, she’s taking a break from the band to release her solo debut, Sweet Unknown.

Before recording, Wennerstrom took hiking trips to the Amazon and Big Bend in West Texas. She says these experiences planted the seeds for the solo album, and you can hear that. The sound is as big as the great outdoors.

Catch Erika Wennerstrom at KUTX Live at the Four Seasons on Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m.