For One Former Resident, the East Side Is Not the East Side Anymore

  • Judy Mitchell grew up in East Austin, but moved to Killeen.
    Judy Mitchell grew up in East Austin, but moved to Killeen.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

In the neighborhood around 12th and Chicon streets in East Austin, change seems to be the only constant. We've been bringing you the voices of people in that neighborhood over the past few months as part of our On My Block project. Today, we hear from Judy Mitchell, who owns the Ideal Soul Mart at the corner of Angelina Street and Rosewood Avenue.

Mitchell grew up in the neighborhood and raised her children there, but she's sad that many longtime residents are being offered money to leave their homes and then can't afford to stay in the neighborhood. Last month, she and her husband, Bobby, moved to Killeen to save money. You can read more about Bobby here.

On My Block: 12th & Chicon

