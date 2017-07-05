Nigerian Doctor Opens Her Own Emergency Room In Houston

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Foyekemi Ikyaator, emergency room physician and medical director of Life Savers Emergency Room in Houston.

Life Savers Emergency Room was created to meet the medical needs of Houston. It is a standalone emergency room, meaning they are not attached to a hospital. Dr. Foye enjoy Emergency Medicine tremendously and at Life Savers ER, they are able to provide the same ER care much more efficiently than at the hospital because they have an onsite laboratory, radiology equipment and pharmacy. There is no waiting in line for your labs to get sent or processed. Nor is there the risk of waiting in the waiting room for hours to be seen by a doctor.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. The Nigerian native was practically raised in the States and groomed to care for the physical well being of people. No doubt coming from a structured support system that purported academic superiority, Dr. Foye received her education on a full academic scholarship. A self-proclaimed human rights proponent, the silver lining of Dr. Foye is simply helping people.

After completing her residency in Emergency Medicine in 2012, at the Emory School of Medicine and Public Health, in Atlanta GA, Dr. Foye moved to Houston TX. to further her practice. She gained extensive experience working within the St. Luke's Health System. Within a few short years, she decided it was time to do what she wanted to do.

Today, Dr. Foye direct the free-standing Life Savers Emergency Room where she can take more time with her patients and counsel them on specific needs as well as promote the kind of medicine that she believes is necessary in today's community.