New Report Shows Longer Lockups For Non-White Inmates In Travis County Jail

  • Austin Monitor

Black inmates in the Travis County Jail were locked up for longer periods of time in 2015 than white inmates charged with same-level offenses, according to a new study from the nonprofit Grassroots Leadership.

The report found black inmates spent an average of 22 days per booking in the jail compared to 16 days for Hispanic inmates and 13 days for white inmates.

“Unfortunately, the data also clearly reflects that law enforcement, pre-trial services and magistrates in Travis County genuinely believe it’s acceptable for people with more melanin than others to be detained at higher rates than their Eurocentric counterparts,” said Fatima Mann, executive director of Counter Balance ATX, a group that works to empower marginalized people.

The report breaks down the data by specific charge, charge count and level of offense. Driving while intoxicated was the most common charge for which someone was booked in 2015. On average, black inmates received five charges when booked for driving while intoxicated, while every other racial group received just one charge. Black inmates charged with driving while intoxicated spent an average of 14 days in jail, compared to 13 for Hispanic inmates with the same charge and 5 days for white inmates.

Travis County Jail

