New City Manager Spencer Cronk Says He Was Drawn To Austin's 'Specialness And Weirdness'

By 55 minutes ago
  • As Austin's new city manager, Spencer Cronk is responsible for filling the police chief and fire chief positions.
    As Austin's new city manager, Spencer Cronk is responsible for filling the police chief and fire chief positions.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has been on the job since Feb. 12. He says the city has a track record of growth that most other cities would envy, but needs to work hard to meet the challenges that growth presents.

Cronk recently told KUT's Jennifer Stayton the two issues he has heard the most about since settling here are mobility and affordability. He says improving those two conditions will in turn help improve Austin's troubled racial climate, as will applying what he calls an "equity lens" to much of the work the city does.

Another top priority for Cronk is filling several vacancies in city leadership, including police chief and fire chief. He says he has not yet decided whether to appoint interim Police Chief Brian Manley as the permanent chief.

Listen to the interview for more on Cronk's thought process about making that decision.

Tags: 
Austin City manager
Spencer Cronk

Related Content

Some See Danger In Rush To Appoint Manley Permanent Austin Police Chief

By Mar 23, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

For more than a year, Brian Manley has been serving as Austin’s interim police chief. Now, voices are growing louder to make that role permanent. So loud, in fact, that Austin’s city manager has said he expects to update people about the chief’s job in the near future.

Austin City Council Finalizes New City Manager Hire To Tune Of $325,000 A Year

By Feb 1, 2018
Callie Hernandez / KUT

Austin City Council members have made official the hiring of Spencer Cronk as the new city manager. The vote Thursday was unanimous and without debate.

Cronk, the current city administrator in Minneapolis, will start Feb. 12. Interim City Manager Elaine Hart will return to her previous job as chief financial officer.

Austin's Police Union Is Ready To Restart Contract Negotiations With The City

By Jan 30, 2018
Martin do Nascimento for KUT

Austin’s police union says it’s ready to resume contract negotiations after the City Council rejected a new five-year contract in December. 