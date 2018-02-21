Music Fans Are Invited to Discover New Artists at KUTX Live at the Four Seasons

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Dessa, David Ramirez, Bully Among this Year’s Performers

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 21, 2018 – Want to discover up-and-coming artists? Set your alarm clock for the early hours and head to Four Seasons Hotel Austin for KUTX Live at the Four Seasons to hear some of the music people will be talking about at the 2018 SXSW Music Conference – and beyond.

Now in its eighth year*, this annual tradition continues in 2018 with four days of early morning broadcasts live from the Four Seasons ballroom from 7 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 14, through Friday, March 16; and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 17.

“Spare the Rock Spoil the Child,” which airs from 6-7 pm Sundays on KUTX 98.9, will present family friendly sets between the main-stage acts each day.

“KUTX’s partnership with the Four Seasons during SXSW is a highlight of our year,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX 98.9 program director. “We have put together another outstanding line-up with established acts like Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and up-and-comers like Knox Fortune and a selection of Austin acts like Mélat and Kalu James that is sure to appeal to a wide array of music lovers. We expect a big turnout, so make sure to get there early!”

The following acts are scheduled to perform at KUTX Live at the Four Seasons 2018:

Wednesday, March 14

7 a.m. Kalu and The Electric Joint the only-in-Austin conception of African polyrhythms, American soul and blues-rock that sounds as if all the genres had grown up together.

8 a.m. Knox Fortune, one of NPR Music’s 2018 Slingshot artists

9 a.m. Nashville indie-rockers Bully

10 a.m. Erika Wennerstrom, lead singer of Heartless Bastards, who has embarked on a solo endeavor

Thursday, March 15

7 a.m. Austin’s Mélat, often called “the eclectic soul of modern RnB”

8 a.m. Seattle power trio Naked Giants

9 a.m. Indie Americana singer-songwriter David Ramirez

10 a.m. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats whose sound reflects their influences of folk, Americana and vintage rhythm & blues

Friday, March 16

7 a.m. Indie rockers and recent KUTX artist of the month Duncan Fellows

8 a.m. A rising star on the London music scene, Jade Bird delivers a fantastic mix of country, pop and folk with a voice that can silence the busiest bar.

9 a.m. Singer, rapper, writer and member of indie hip hop collective Doomtree, Dessa

10 a.m. California rockers Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Saturday, March 17

8 a.m. Colombian Canadian musician, singer, and songwriter Lido Pimienta, whose 2016 album, “La Papessa,” won the 2017 Polaris Music Prize

9 a.m. French-American electronic indie pop artist CLARA-NOVA

10 a.m. Singer-songwriter Bekon, who has produced albums for Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg

11 a.m. Austin duo Ghostland Observatory, whose electro-dance soul rock is sure to get people moving

“Spare the Rock Spoil the Child” 2018 Lineup:

Wednesday March 14

8:30 a.m. Red Yarn, who weaves folksongs and puppetry into engaging shows for all ages

9:30 a.m. JareBear

Thursday, March 15

8:30 a.m. Austin-based kids musician Ms. Kat

9:30 a.m. SaulPaul, the musician with a message who entertains and educates through song and rap

Friday, March 16

8:30 a.m. Laura Doherty, who performs sweet, folk-inspired songs for children and families

9:30 a.m. Bogotá, Colombia native 123 Andres, whose music gets kids singing and dancing in Spanish and English

Saturday, March 17

9:30 a.m. Latin Grammy winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

10:30 a.m. Family funk super duo Sugar Free Allstars

KUTX Live at the Four Seasons is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission to the main show, which includes a breakfast taco, KIND granola bar and bottomless coffee, is $15 per adult and $5 for children 12 and under. New this year, those interested in attending only the children’s shows may purchase a wristband for $5 per adult or child; benefits still include the above breakfast treats, however the wristband does not allow entry to the main stage.

All KUTX Live event proceeds in 2018 will benefit the Trail Foundation to support the organization’s Brazos Bluff project. Aimed at restoring, beautifying and enhancing the public parkland area directly beneath the hotel, the Brazos Bluff project will add a much-needed stopping point along he Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail for people to take a quick stretch, meet for a picnic or watch a fiery sunset from a newly constructed viewing deck.

“The Trail is an integral part of Austin and we consider ourselves fortunate to be one of the stewards helping to ensure it is enjoyed – by both locals and visitors – for many generations to come,” said Rob Hagelberg, general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Austin.

Limited self-parking is available in the hotel garage on a first-come, first served basis at a discounted rate of $5 per car until 1 p.m.

*This music series started with sister station KUT before KUTX launched in 2013.

