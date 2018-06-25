Mother And Son On Texting Etiquette, Learning From Each Other And Seeing Between The Clouds

Xan Bauer and Karen Kelvie

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Karen Kelvie, age 58, recently sat down with her son Xan Bauer, who was just about to turn 21. They chatted about their life together, and about what they’ve learned from each other over the years.

This piece was produced for KUT by Jerry Quijano with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives. 

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood      

