Most Toxic Industrial Wastewater Spills From Harvey Weren’t Reported To The Public

By 4 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

From Texas Standard.

A joint investigation by the Associated Press and the Houston Chronicle reveals something about Hurricane Harvey recovery that officials aren’t talking about – massive petrochemical contamination, a toxic impact of the storm that’s far more widespread than previously suspected.

Lise Olsen, an investigative reporter for the Houston Chronicle, says some of these problems were lost in the chaos of Harvey.

“Everybody’s eyes were on the sky on Arkema when that plant north of Houston, northeast, was ready to blow up essentially in the aftermath of Harvey,” Olsen says. “But what we weren’t really watching out for was the amount of toxics leaking into groundwater.”

She says chemicals released through industrial wastewater into neighborhoods will ultimately lead into the Galveston Bay, and it’s difficult to approximate the scale of the problem.

“Most of what we know is self-reported by these industrial sites,” she says. “There wasn’t much of any independent state or federal testing done, which made us all a little bit concerned, too.”

Another issue, she says, is that, a lot of the spills weren’t reported to the emergency responders who typically are told about big toxic waste spills.

“When we told fire marshals and emergency managers about some of these spills, some of them said ‘What?’ They were never told,” she says. “We had fire departments very busy with saving people, but those are the same people who normally get called when there’s a big toxic spill that blocks a public road or goes into a neighborhood.”

Olsen says that several federal and state agencies are supposed to investigate spills, but testing so far has been insufficient.

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
flooding
Harvey
Arkema
Hurricane Harvey
houston

Related Content

Investigators Say Harvey Chemical Plant Fires Should Be Wake-Up Call For Industry

By Travis Bubenik & Houston Public Media Nov 15, 2017
U.S. Chemical Safety Board

Investigators say chemical plant fires during Hurricane Harvey should be a warning to other industrial facilities ahead of the next hurricane season.

After Harvey, Sandy And Katrina: How Long Should It Take To Get Relief?

By Feb 28, 2018
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

From Texas Standard.

We’ve reached a meaningful marker since Hurricane Harvey battered many communities in Texas – it’s been six months now since the storm. The recovery effort was supposed to be a model in streamlining, but now we know it’s been kind of a tangled mess.

We’ve brought you the voices of city leaders and Texas residents who say getting back on their feet after Harvey has been very hard and the process of getting help from federal and state officials has been slow.

New Investigation Links Houston’s ‘Flood Czar’ To Homes Built In Reservoir Flood Pools

By & Jen Rice Dec 22, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

From Texas Standard.

Thousands of residents living near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs in northwest Houston are still in cleanup mode after their homes were inundated. It was only after the rain stopped falling that many of those homeowners discovered they were living in zones intended to be flooded in order to save downtown Houston from disaster.

Weren’t developers required to tell buyers this information? If officials knew these areas were flood pools, why would they permit construction on these sites in the first place?

Bureaucracy And Old Data Hobble FEMA Flood Maps

By Jill Ament Mar 8, 2018
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

From Texas Standard:

Since Hurricane Harvey, questions have been raised about why so many homes and businesses flooded in the first place. Now a peer-reviewed study in the journal, Environmental Research Letters suggests one possible answer: because the federal flood maps people have been relying on are wrong.  