Milk Sludge And Garbage Caves: Here's A Look At Austin's Annual Environmental Report

By 1 hour ago
  • Montinique Monroe for KUT

Every year the City of Austin comes out with an environmental assessment to keep officials up-to-date on air quality and the condition of the city’s waterways. Beyond those big issues, you can also find some stranger stories about pollution and cleanup-related issues in Austin.

Milk sludge

Milk sludge in the Colorado River.
Credit City of Austin

You might not know it, but the city has a 24-hour hotline you can call to report possible pollution spills or other environmental concerns. Last year, the team that answers those calls found itself responding to a spill of so-called milk sludge after a “catastrophic failure” at the Borden Dairy plant along the Colorado River.

“It came from the processing plant and it was a solid, this sludge, it was like a solid material that got into a storm sewer pipe and it was washed down through the storm sewer into a nearby creek,” said Chuck Lesniak, the City of Austin’s environmental manager.

The report says the city was alerted and managed to get the company to contain and clean up the spill.

Hidden garbage caves

Austin's early farmers and ranchers filled underground caves all around the city's west side with garbage.

“Ranchers worried about their animals falling into these caves,” Lesniak said. “They would fill them in, or they filled them in, to provide more level farmland.”

The makeshift landfills also deterred trespassers. The report says 163 caves were documented in Austin.

The city acquired the Wade, Hideout and Maple Run caves in the '90s, and the report suggests it’s looking to open up some of them to the public. The report touts the caves’ ability to allow rainwater to flow more easily into area aquifers.

Zebra mussels

Invasive zebra mussels, which arrived in Austin last year, can hurt water quality, kill off other wildlife and ruin water treatment infrastructure – and, unfortunately, the rapidly spreading bivalves are flourishing in Texas lakes.

The report says state and local scientists are putting together a plan to monitor the mussels' spread in Austin.

Austin’s carbon footprint and the big picture

As for Austin’s emissions, the only category in which the city has seen an increase is in industrial output, which jumped 63 percent, according to the report. But, because Austin is not a very industrial city, that makes for a small part of its total emissions.

As far as air and water quality goes, the report says ozone levels were up a little bit last year, but the city isn't violating federal standards. Water quality in Austin's creeks and rivers seems to be improving, though that could be thanks to the relatively rainy years we've had lately. Both Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin had improved water quality, as well.

Read the full report below.

Tags: 
Energy & Environment

Related Content

New Report Shows Hackers Are Taking Aim At Energy Infrastructure

By Apr 4, 2018
Ryan Healy/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Hackers are a threat to credit card information, election data, and now – according to a report from iDefense, an arm of consulting group Accenture – they’ve come for the energy sector.

Don’t Park Your Car In Parts Of The Permian Basin – Researchers Say They’re Sinking

By Mar 26, 2018
Nicolas Henderson/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Does the Wink Sink ring any bells for you? It is, as the name implies, a pair of giant sinkholes near the town of Wink, located about 60 miles west of Odessa. One of the reasons why they’re remarkable is that they’re unique, though that may not always be the case.

New FEMA Flood Maps Show Growing Risk In Central Texas

By Jan 29, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened up a public comment period for new floodplain maps for Caldwell, Guadalupe, Gonzales and Hays counties, showing a significant increase in flood risk, especially in places that recently experienced devastating floods.   

Is Wind Energy Making Texas Even Warmer? Scientists Say No.

By Jan 22, 2018
KUT News

From Texas Standard.

Global warming and climate change are two oft-used phrases in the conversation about energy production. Much of the time, scientists and reporters present the remedy as “green” energy, such as solar or wind. But there’s a lot we still don’t know about the climate effects of these energy sources.

Texas leads the nation in wind energy production, so it makes sense that researchers from New York would turn to the Lone Star State to study how wind power affects local climates.

Perry's Plan To Prop Up Nuclear, Coal Power Fails As Another Texas Coal Plant Closes

By Jan 12, 2018
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Texas' energy industry is in flux.

The state's seen recent closures of three coal-powered power plants, as the state market shifts toward renewable sources like wind and solar energy. And, on the national level, the state's former governor is lobbying to extend a hand to the nation's struggling coal and nuclear industries.

KUT's Mose Buchele spoke to Jennifer Stayton about what the closures mean for Texas' energy industry and about this week's rejection of a plan from Secretary of Energy Rick Perry to subsidize nuclear and coal power. 