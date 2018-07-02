Mexic-Arte Founder On Bringing Dia De Los Muertos To Austin

By Mike Lee 3 minutes ago

Rebecca E.C. Gomez and Sylvia Orozco

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Sylvia Orozco is the director and co-founder of Austin’s Mexic-Arte Museum, and in the mid-1980s, she worked to bring Mexico’s traditional Dia de los Muertos celebration to a wider audience in Austin. While the StoryCorps mobile booth was in town, she sat down with her friend and colleague Rebecca E.C. Gomez to share that story.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives. 

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood      

StoryCorps Austin

