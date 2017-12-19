Meet The Austin City Manager Candidates

By 3 hours ago
  • Austin City Hall
    Austin City Hall
    Callie Hernandez for KUT

The Austin City Council is scheduled to decide today who will fill the highest ranking unelected position at city hall. Spencer Cronk and Howard Lazarus are the two remaining candidates for city manager.

Cronk has been the Minneapolis city administrator since 2014. Before that, he worked for New York City's Department of Small Business Services.

Lazarus ran Austin’s Public Works Department for nearly eight years. He left Austin last year to become the city administrator in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Both men appeared at a town-hall meeting last week to answer questions in front of an audience. Here were three of the big questions they faced: 

What will your first 30 days look like?

What is your commitment to working with the community to end systemic racism in Austin?

How would you deal with the affordability crisis that we're facing in Austin?

Austin has been without a permanent city manager since Marc Ott left last year. The city’s chief financial officer, Elaine Hart, has been serving in the role on an interim basis.

Council members will meet privately beginning at 2 p.m. today. They’ll then vote publicly on which candidate to hire.

Tags: 
city manager
Austin City Council

Related Content

Austin City Council Reveals Six Finalists For City Manager Position

By & Sangita Menon Nov 20, 2017
Callie Hernandez for KUT News

After getting heat for keeping candidates' identities secret and evading reporters, the Austin City Council has released the names of six finalists for the city manager position.

Mayor Steve Adler published the names and biographies to the council’s online message board Monday afternoon.

After A Candidate Withdraws, Council Delays Revealing City Manager Candidates

By Nov 13, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Austin City Council will not release the names of the finalists vying for the vacant city manager position today.

Council members went to great lengths to keep the selection process secretive last week. After criticism, the council, candidates and the search firm tasked with finding a city manager agreed to make the names public by no later than today. Mayor Steve Adler said that reveal will have to wait – as one of the five candidates has dropped out of the running. 

Austin Will Reveal The Names Of City Manager Candidates After All

By Nov 9, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

After jumping in an airport shuttle last week in an attempt to maintain secrecy, Austin City Council members agreed Thursday to release the names of second-round candidates for the vacant city manager position.

Up to five names of candidates will be made public no later than Monday.