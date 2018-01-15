Luis Cepeda And Alejandra Lima On Fighting To Stay In America

Alejandra Lima and Luis Cepeda

The StoryCorps mobile booth is in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that are being recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and will be archived here.

Luis Cepeda recently sat down with his wife, Alejandra Lima, and they talked about the time when, as an undocumented immigrant, Luis spent eight months in an ICE detention center.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit whose mission is to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs with the opportunity to record, share, and preserve the stories of our lives.

StoryCorps Austin

