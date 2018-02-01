“Love Austin Music Month” Celebrates the Music and Venues that Make Austin the Live Music Capital

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 1, 2018 – What better time to show love and appreciation for the Austin music scene than in February – the month known for love?

KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience; the Austin Music Foundation; and the City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division have declared February “Love Austin Music Month” and are making a concerted effort to highlight and spread the love of Austin Music.

"For nine years, ‘Love Austin Music Month’ has shined a spotlight on our great local talent playing in wonderful venues all over town,” said Danny Gillespie, Austin Music Foundation board president. “We use this month to focus on getting folks out of the house and out to see a show. We encourage all to come out and show your love for Austin Music.”

Throughout the month, KUTX 98.9 will shine its Austin Music Minute spotlight on shows at various venues around town for a total of 24 shows. The Austin Music Minute airs Monday through Saturday four times per day. Additionally, KUTX 98.9 will broadcast live Studio 1A performances – some with in-studio audiences – featuring some of the local acts performing around town in February, including Wild Child (Feb. 5), Curtis Rousch (Feb. 8), Mélat (Feb. 9), Trés Oui (Feb. 13), Capyac (Feb. 22), and Deezie Brown (Feb. 24), among others.

On Feb. 21, Austin Music Foundation will host its 4th annual “Feel the Love” Music Industry Expo from 7-9 p.m. at Emo’s. The Expo provides a one-of-a-kind forum for professionals in the Austin music industry to connect with area music-support nonprofits and organizations, learn about available community resources and network with their peers. The evening will be hosted by Matt Reilly, KUTX program director. Austin Mayor Steve Adler will kick off the event with opening remarks and officially proclaim February "Love Austin Music Month." The event is free and open to the public. RSVP here or visit www.austinmusicfoundation.org for more information.

“‘Love Austin Music Month’ is an opportunity to work with our colleagues at the City of Austin and Austin Music Foundation in a concerted way to highlight the varied and inspiring music scene happening in this town 365 days a year,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX 98.9 program director. “We hope this initiative is a catalyst for more music organizations and Austin music lovers to work together to strengthen the scene.”

Music lovers can see a roundup of area shows being highlighted during “Love Austin Music Month” at kutx.org/loveaustinmusic. Music lovers, venues and artists are encouraged to share their love on social media with the #LoveAustinMusic hashtag.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for three consecutive years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About the Austin Music Foundation

Austin Music Foundation (AMF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2002 with the core mission of strengthening, connecting, and elevating the local music industry and community. With expert educational panels & workshops, tailored consultations, mentoring and networking, AMF’s innovative programs provide the necessary resources, tools, and opportunities to help Austin’s creative class thrive in today’s music business climate. Over the past 15 years, AMF has served over 15,000 musicians and music industry professionals and remains dedicated to delivering the highest level of career development and continuing education training. For more information, visit www.austinmusicfoundation.org.

About the City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division

The City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division is a department within the city’s Economic Development Department, which develops and leads the innovative programs that increase the prosperity of Austin’s citizens, our businesses, and our diverse neighborhoods. For more information visit www.austintexas.gov/edd.

###

Contacts: Erin Geisler, KUTX 98.9, (512) 475-8071

Jennifer Dugas, Austin Music Foundation, (512) 542-0077