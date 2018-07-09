Longtime Friends On Home Birth, Adoption And Empathy

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Ellie Patel sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with her longtime best friend, Les McLain. Ellie, who is now a labor and delivery nurse, shares the story of giving birth at age seventeen and giving that baby up for adoption.

This piece was produced for KUT by Jerry Quijano with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

