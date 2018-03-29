Long A Staple Of Mexican Culture, Loteria Is Making A Fashion Statement

By Wendy Lopez 23 minutes ago
  • In East Austin, this mural was painted with the images of lotería, but some icons were given a new touch, including Selena, who is not found in the original game. The mural is located at 1619 E. Cesar Chavez St.
    In East Austin, this mural was painted with the images of lotería, but some icons were given a new touch, including Selena, who is not found in the original game. The mural is located at 1619 E. Cesar Chavez St.
    Wendy Lopez

From Texas Standard.

Loteria is a game that is very dear to some, and completely unfamiliar to others. In the U.S., Loteria is known as “Mexican Bingo.” To win, participants must mark the images called out by the cantador or caller, of the game. Once a player completes a line of four squares, that person yells out “Loteria!”

Recently, the iconography and symbols of Loteria have become very popular. They can be found in fashion, on pricey t-shirts and novelty items like buttons and cups. In some Texas cities, it has inspired artists to paint murals.

But Loteria isn’t just a trend: the game has a long history and a huge cultural meaning.

Here is how  a Loteria cantador calls a game.

“Preso me llevan señores, preso por un delito. Por una fruta madura que pico mi pajarito. Pero mentira señores, ya tenía hecho el hoyito. El pajarito es la figura.”

The game has been around for a long time, says Dr. John Morán Gonzalez, a professor of English and director of the Center for Mexican American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Well, the story goes that in 1887, Don Clemente Jaques, who is actually a Frenchman that migrated to Mexico at that time found a kind of packaging, advertising his business, by giving away these cards,” Gonzalez says.

The cards have images on them that the caller reads out.

“This game caught on very quickly because you could get the card off these everyday kind of packages…it was really fun and easy, and because there were pictures you didn’t have to be literate to participate. You could be a little kid or whatever,” Gonzalez says.

You don’t even have to be able to speak Spanish. The cards have images, like a tree or a violin – and the game has stayed surprisingly current – there’s even a new card with the image of President Donald Trump.

“…so like one of them is La Sirena, which is depicted like a mermaid, think of Starbucks kind of. So it’s this constellation of kind of both everyday objects, but also kind of popular folklore,” Gonzalez says.

The caller of Loteria, unlike traditional bingo, will use songs or little jingles to call out the image on the card.

Here is another one: the word is watermelon.

“Agua se me hace la boca de verla tan colorada. Señora de la sandía, regáleme una tajada. La sandia es la figura.”

The rhymes are fun with a pun, and sometimes, they’re a little naughty. But the game is very simple to understand, and more importantly, it’s available to anyone.

“Well, I think it’s got the elements of that the materials are very easy to obtain right,” Gonzalez says. “It would’ve come in the packaging of everyday items. The markers are pinto beans which every Mexican household has…”

If not pinto beans, people use pennies, rocks, or scraps of paper to mark their cards. Anything that any household has and can grab.

“Al otro lado del rio estaba un venado sin orejas. Si se murieran las jóvenes, ¿que hiciéramos con tantas viejas? ¡El venado es la figura!”

And there’s another reason Loteria has lasted over a century – something that gives Lotería a much greater value. University of Texas student Aileen Bazán says it’s a family tradition.

“At my house, we normally played it with my grandma, my aunt, my cousins, all of us. Growing up, we played it regularly. But we would play with bets,” Bazán says.

And companies are betting on it. The increasing demand for loteria has taken the game from something companies used to give away, to something that sells online for as much as $20.

Bazán calls the memories priceless.

“La mujer que quiere a dos, no es tonta si no advertida. Cuando una luz se le apaga, la otra le queda encendida. La dama es la figura, la dama señores.”

Tags: 
Mexican-Americans
mexican american history

Related Content

Historic Houston LULAC Building Gains Historic Designation

By Davis Land Feb 5, 2018
Davis Land

From Texas Standard.

Aside from a state historical marker out front, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 60 clubhouse looks like any other vacant building in Houston – it’s decades old and has severe water damage.

100 Years After The Porvenir Massacre, Most Texans Still Haven’t Heard The Story

By Jan 29, 2018
983/112 R-447-1, Texas Department of Public Safety photographs. Archives and Information Services Division, Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

From Texas Standard.

One hundred years ago Sunday, a posse made up of Texas Rangers and the U.S. military raided the border village of Porvenir in the middle of the night. The lawmen took 15 boys and men of Mexican descent to a bluff and shot them. The Porvenir Massacre is a little-known dark stain on Texas’ history.

Historian Glenn Justice says the massacre happened during a chaotic time.

How Texas Broadened Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Horizons

By Jan 11, 2018
Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

From Texas Standard.

Most people know his acting and comedy, especially his movies and recordings with counterculture collaborator Tommy Chong. But there’s a whole lot more to Cheech Marin than you’d imagine. He’s also a major player in the art world.

In 'The Spirit Of Tequila,' One Texas Photographer Reconnects With His Mexican Roots

By Casey Cheek Nov 27, 2017
Joel Salcido

From Texas Standard.

For a good time in Texas, few combinations beat the trio of Jose Cuervo, salt and a dash of lime. While tequila has long been a staple in bars across the Lone Star State, most Texans probably aren’t familiar with the labor-intensive process that goes into making the liquor.