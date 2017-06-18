London Police: Several Casualties After Vehicle Collides With Pedestrians

London Police say they are investigating a "major incident" in North London after reports of a vehicle collision with pedestrians early Monday.

Metropolitan Police Service said officers were called at 12:20 a.m. local time, to the scene on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park neighborhood, where many immigrants live.

"There are a number of casualties," the U.K. police service said. "There has been one person arrested."

London Ambulance Service tweeted that it was also sending emergency crews to the scene.

Early this month, in what police called a terror attack, three men in a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, before attacking people with knives in the nearby Borough Market. Eight people were killed and dozens were wounded before police fatally shot the three attackers.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

