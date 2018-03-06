LIVE: Texans Take To The Polls In First Post-Trump Primary

Texas voters headed to the polls today in the nation’s first primary election since Donald Trump was elected president.

Turnout has been higher this election, compared to the last midterm primary in 2014 ­– especially among those voting in the Democratic primary. High-profile Texas Republicans – including incumbents Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz – have suggested that turnout could translate into more momentum on that side heading into November.

Statewide, Texans will decide which candidates will be on the ballot in races for governor, lieutenant governor, land commissioner and attorney general.

In Congress, six Republican and two Democratic congressmen are not running for re-election this year, including longtime GOP Rep. Lamar Smith, whose district includes part of the Austin area. Eighteen Republicans are running for the nomination, while four Democrats are vying for a spot on the ballot in a race that has divided the party at state and local levels.

In the Senate, Beto O’Rourke is poised to run away with the Democratic nomination to challenge Cruz. Recent polling put the West Texas congressman 50-plus percentage points ahead of his closest Democratic opponent, Sema Hernandez.

In the Austin area, longtime East Austin state Rep. Dawnna Dukes faces Democratic primary challenges from former Austin City Council Member Sheryl Cole and Austin attorney Chito Vela, who’ve both expressed interest in the Texas House seat for the last couple years.

Keep up with election returns from The Texas Tribune’s election tracker below, and follow along for live updates throughout the night from KUT reporters and producers.