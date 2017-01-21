Live: Tens of Thousands Participate in Women's March on Austin

Estimates of at least 30,000 people turned out in Austin today to march in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

Demonstrators gathered at the Texas State Capitol just after noon. KUT’s Ashley Lopez and Kate McGee followed the march, which took off at around 12:30 p.m. and covered at least 20 blocks.

3:05 p.m. – Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett led the marchers down Congress Avenue.

2:26 p.m. – A look at the crowds from KUT photographers Martin do Nascimento and Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon. Speeches on the Capitol steps have begun.

2:03 p.m. – Protesters continue to march downtown, with estimates putting the number of attendees at at least 30,000. KUT's Ashley Lopez says that number is a conservative estimate, as the march's organizers printed out 30,000 stickers to keep a headcount but quickly ran out of stickers as more and more attendees showed up.

Folks continue walking down Congress from the Capitol. This is a small fraction of the people marching. #WomensMarchAustin pic.twitter.com/gzd5usLpTi — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) January 21, 2017

1:20 p.m. – The march appears to be headed back to the Capitol.

12:45 p.m. – The tens of thousands of demonstrators have blocked Congress Avenue.

Pedestrian march now blocking Congress-6th St-Lavaca-11th St. Take alternate routes; expect heavy delays. #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/BaIiEnJbDo — ATX Mobility Depts. (@austinmobility) January 21, 2017

12:41 p.m. – The march has begun.

Crowds continue to gather in downtown Austin, with some estimates putting the headcount at around 50,000, though KUT's Ashley Lopez spoke with an APD officer who estimated around 30,000 demonstrators had gathered around the Capitol.

Cop with APD says there are at least 30k folks at this march. Says he's been here 13 years and "never seen anything like it." #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/OPtpoXxm5m — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) January 21, 2017

11:48 a.m. – The Austin Police Department is urging those heading downtown to expect delays. Shortly before the march is set to begin, a crowd has already started to gather at the Capitol.

What my first day of the the weekend shift consisted of #WomensMarch #TexasStateCapitol pic.twitter.com/MVu5bkyWGk — Jacqueline Morales (@_Jacquelinemoni) January 21, 2017

Riders are reporting packed Capital Metro buses ahead of the event’s kickoff, and Capital Metro is suggesting those heading downtown to join in the march utilize the Republic Square Park station to get to and from downtown.