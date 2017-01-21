Live: Tens of Thousands Participate in Women's March on Austin

By 3 hours ago
  • A view of the south steps of the Texas State Capitol building during the march.
    A view of the south steps of the Texas State Capitol building during the march.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Estimates of at least 30,000 people turned out in Austin today to march in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

Demonstrators gathered at the Texas State Capitol just after noon. KUT’s Ashley Lopez and Kate McGee followed the march, which took off at around 12:30 p.m. and covered at least 20 blocks.

3:05 p.m. – Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett led the marchers down Congress Avenue. 

2:26 p.m. – A look at the crowds from KUT photographers Martin do Nascimento and Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon. Speeches on the Capitol steps have begun. 

Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Sara Partridge of Austin on the balcony of the Intercontinental Hotel.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

2:03 p.m. – Protesters continue to march downtown, with estimates putting the number of attendees at at least 30,000. KUT's Ashley Lopez says that number is a conservative estimate, as the march's organizers printed out 30,000 stickers to keep a headcount but quickly ran out of stickers as more and more attendees showed up. 

Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

1:20 p.m. – The march appears to be headed back to the Capitol. 

12:45 p.m. – The tens of thousands of demonstrators have blocked Congress Avenue. 

12:41 p.m. – The march has begun.

Crowds continue to gather in downtown Austin, with some estimates putting the headcount at around 50,000, though KUT's Ashley Lopez spoke with an APD officer who estimated around 30,000 demonstrators had gathered around the Capitol.

Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT

    

11:48 a.m.  The Austin Police Department is urging those heading downtown to expect delays. Shortly before the march is set to begin, a crowd has already started to gather at the Capitol. 

Riders are reporting packed Capital Metro buses ahead of the event’s kickoff, and Capital Metro is suggesting those heading downtown to join in the march utilize the Republic Square Park station to get to and from downtown.

Tags: 
donald trump

Related Content

Austin Students Share Concerns, Advice for Trump

By Jan 19, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr./KUT

In September, we visited Kealing Middle School’s Presidential Politics class to see what students were thinking about the 2016 presidential election. Most of the students wanted Hillary Clinton to win, and many said they didn’t take Donald Trump seriously.

We checked back in with some of the students to see how they are feeling ahead of Trump's inauguration. Here's what they said:

Austinites React to Trump's Inauguration

By & Stephanie Federico Jan 20, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Donald Trump officially became the 45th president of the United States today. Given the reaction to Trump’s election in Austin, there’s sure to be plenty of reaction to his ascendance to the presidency.