Live Music for the Weekend of October 6-8, 2017

Austin City Limits Music Festival is bringing a lot of artists to town, and some will be performing in clubs at night. But those aren't the only shows in town! We spoke to KUTX program director Matt Reilly about his live music picks for the weekend.
Listen to the interview and hear some of the artists in town this weekend.
The Austin City Limits Music Festival will feature artists from around the world this weekend and next, but there is a dearth of Latino and Latina fronted music acts. That grabbed the attention of¡Ahora Si! editor Liliana Valenzuela, who says her Spanish language news publication has no reason to cover the festival this year.
What looked like a makeshift shelter outside Austin City Hall Tuesday, with metal buttresses forming a climbable hut, turned out to be a temporary dance floor. Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” blared from flat speakers in the ceiling.