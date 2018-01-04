Live Music For The Weekend Of January 5-6, 2018 By Nathan Bernier • 3 hours ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Austin band Los Coast is performing at the Mohawk as part of Free Week, an annual series of free shows. Los Coast No cover charge to see many local bands this week as part of Free Week, an annual event to acquaint Austinites with local musical acts. We hear about some of those shows and more in check in with KUTX program director Matt Reilly. Listen Listening... / 6:00 Interview with KUTX program director Matt Reilly Tags: live musicTweetShareGoogle+Email