LIVE: First Hearing on 'Sanctuary City' Bill Is Met with Public Opposition

By & 6 hours ago
  • Opponents of Senate Bill 4, which would penalize so-called "sanctuary cities," disrupted the bill's first public hearing.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Texas lawmakers heard hours of public testimony over a bill banning so-called “sanctuary cities” in Texas.

Hundreds came to the Capitol to speak on Senate Bill 4, which would financially penalize any local jurisdiction that doesn’t cooperate with warrantless requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain undocumented immigrants.

On Thursday, nearly 500 people had signed up to testify on the bill. Austinite Ann Glenn was one of them.

“It’s extremely upsetting for the governor – who is all about local control – trying to make local entities, local governments, do the work of the federal government, ICE, immigration and customs enforcement,” she said.

While there is no legal definition of “sanctuary city,” it generally refers to a local entity, which has a policy limiting the cooperation of local law enforcement with ICE.

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez adopted a similar policy just yesterday, a move that prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to cut $1.5 million in grants to the county. Gov. Abbott singled out Hernandez in the weeks ahead of the policy’s rollout and even made a legislative ban on the policy one of his emergency items for the legislative session.

Senate Bill 4's author Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) speaks in the Senate Committee on State Affairs' first hearing on the bill
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Travis County’s policy will only honor requests from ICE to further detain an undocumented immigrant who has been booked into the jail in the case of murder, aggravated sexual assault or human smuggling.

Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock), who authored the bill, and Sen. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston), sparred over the legality of local law enforcement not honoring all ICE detainers.

“Even the federal government acknowledges that it’s up to the local elected officials to set their priorities and allocate their resources,” said Garcia. “[Local law enforcement] are the ones that are on the ground who can really know what they need to do to make their community safe. I’m just baffled by the suggestion that they’re not following the law.”

According to several immigration lawyers, ICE detainers are warrantless and, therefore, are handled by local law enforcement as requests to detain. Several courts have upheld this view of the law.

But Perry contended that local law enforcement that doesn’t, at the very least, communicate with ICE is in violation of federal law.

“We seem to have a proliferation, a momentum, almost a culture of contempt for the federal law in this area,” he said. “And that’s a dangerous path we go down.”

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Brian Manley spoke out against the bill Thursday.

A protester who interrupted the hearing was later escorted from the Senate gallery.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

“Perhaps my greatest concern is what this will do to police-community relations,” said Manley. The bill excludes those detained by local law enforcement because they are a victim or witness to a crime, or they are reporting a crime.

“Once you break down that trust I just don’t think the community will see it the same,” Manley said. “And they will see that their local police departments are involved in immigration enforcement."

The governor has made a sanctuary city bill an emergency item, expediting the process it needs to become the law.

