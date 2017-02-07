Live: Federal Appeals Court Hears Arguments Over Trump's Travel Ban

  • Demonstrators at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport protest President Trump's travel ban last month.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over President Trump's temporary travel ban at 5 p.m. CT. Attorneys on both sides of the case will make their arguments to a three-judge panel by telephone.

 

Lawyers for State Department will argue that national security is at risk and the ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries should be immediately reinstated. Lawyers for the states of Washington and Minnesota will argue that the order is discriminatory and violates the Constitution. 

You can listen to the hearing live here:

 

 

