Live: Demonstrators Gather for the Women's March on Austin

Thousands are expected to turn out in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington in Austin today. Demonstrators will gather at the Texas State Capitol just after noon today. KUT’s Ashley Lopez and Kate McGee will be following the march shortly after it takes off from the south steps of the Capitol at around 12:30 p.m.

11:48 a.m. – The Austin Police Department is urging those heading downtown to expect delays. Shortly before the march is set to begin, a crowd has already started to gather at the Capitol.

What my first day of the the weekend shift consisted of #WomensMarch #TexasStateCapitol pic.twitter.com/MVu5bkyWGk — Jacqueline Morales (@_Jacquelinemoni) January 21, 2017

Riders are reporting packed Capital Metro buses ahead of the event’s kickoff, and Capital Metro is suggesting those heading downtown to join in the march utilize the Republic Square Park station to get to and from downtown.