LISTEN: For This Austin 'Dreamer,' Family Separation Has Long Been A Painful Reality

Over the last month, thousands of people have rallied in Austin and across the country to protest the Trump administration’s so-called zero-tolerance immigration policy, which has left thousands of migrant children separated from their parents after attempting to cross the U.S. border.

But for people like Valeria Serna, the concept of family separation is nothing new. Her life was forever changed when her brother was deported to Mexico 10 years ago. Serna is a benficiery of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. She spoke with KUT about being separated from her brother and what it's been like growing up in Austin as an undocumented resident.