Lawmaking in Texas Is Pretty Complicated. What Do You Want to Know About It?

By 42 minutes ago
  • We want to make the workings of the Texas Capitol a little clearer.
    We want to make the workings of the Texas Capitol a little clearer.
    That Other Paper/Flickr

The 2017 Texas Legislative session is underway. State legislators meet every other year for 140 days in a frenzy of debating (sometimes arguing), deal-making, stand-taking, bill-killing and, occasionally, law-making.

We want to know what you want to know about the Legislature: how it works, why it works the way it does and what you want lawmakers to do.

So we're bringing back a project we started last year called Texas Decides. Leading up to the November election, we gathered your questions about voting and politics in Texas – and then put those questions to a vote. You chose the questions we answered (you can check out those stories here).

We've teamed up with public radio stations across Texas – Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Houston Public Media, KERA in Dallas and Marfa Public Radio – to collect and answer your questions about the Texas Legislature over the next few months.

We want your voice to be heard as we cover the state Capitol, so send us your questions! Use the form below to ask your question.

_

Tags: 
TXDecides

Related Content

Did Texans Ever Vote in Large Numbers? Answering the Leftover Questions from TXDecides

By Oct 31, 2016

Last week we launched TXDecides, our collaborative project with public radio newsrooms across the state. The goal was simple: Answer Texas voters' questions ahead of Election Day. Y'all had lots of questions. So many, in fact, that we had to pare down the questions to a scant five.

Luckily, we culled some of the remaining questions and decided to answer them as best we could. 

Since 1972, Texas has had a lower voter turnout rate than the national rate for presidential elections.

How Did Texas End Up With Such Screwy Political Districts?

By Oct 26, 2016
Shutterstock

All 36 of Texas’ congressional seats are on the ballot this fall, but only one of those races is considered truly competitive. The vast majority of state House and Senate races aren’t particularly competitive, either. One big reason: A lot of the state's districts are drawn to give one party or the other a big majority.

“It is always true in sports and in politics that the rules are going to affect the way the game is played. And that is not any less true in redistricting,” said Rebecca Deen, who chairs the political science department at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Why Is Voter Turnout So Low in Texas?

By Travis Bubenik Oct 28, 2016
Erik Hersman via Flickr/CC BY 2.0

In recent years, voter turnout in Texas has been…well, let’s just say not everything is bigger here.

State voter turnout has been below the national average for the past few decades, regularly falling below 50 percent. All this week, public radio stations across Texas are answering your election questions, as part of our TXDecides reporting series. Steven Kellman of Antonio wanted to know why turnout is so consistently low in Texas.

Why Is Texas So Red, And How Did It Get That Way?

By Oct 24, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

We all know Texas is a red state. Democrats haven't won a statewide election since 1994, and Republicans have carried the state in every presidential election since 1976.

The question of how that came to be got Gilda Garcia wondering, so she asked TXDecides – our statewide public radio collaborative that's answering Texas voters' questions ahead of Election Day.

"I remember growing up my parents talking about Texas being all Democratic – period," Garcia said. "So what happened?"

In short, it's complicated.