Latinx Music Fans Lack Options At Austin City Limits Music Fest

By Oct 5, 2017
  • Tamir Kalifa for KUT News

The Austin City Limits Music Festival will feature artists from around the world this weekend and next, but there is a dearth of Latino and Latina fronted music acts. That grabbed the attention of ¡Ahora Si! editor Liliana Valenzuela, who says her Spanish language news publication has no reason to cover the festival this year.

"We were like, are you serious? There's nothing for us to cover?" she said. "There's no reason for us to encourage us to our readers to go to the festival to see one of their own acts or something that speaks to them in their language? I couldn't believe it."

The Statesman's music editor Deborah Sengupta Stith picked up the story and reported that this was a departure from recent years when Latinx music was included in the festival roster. C3, the organizers of ACL, declined to comment to KUT and The Austin American-Statesman.

Austin City Limits Fest
ACL

