Lance Armstrong Settles Fraud Lawsuit For $5 Million

Lance Armstrong has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed he defrauded the federal government by using performance-enhancing drugs while riding for the U.S. Postal Service cycling team.

“No one is above the law,” Chad Readler, the acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said in announcing the decision Thursday.

Armstrong was stripped of his record seven Tour de France wins in 2012. He admitted to doping a year later in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The lawsuit alleged he and his team regularly and systematically used performance-enhancing drugs in violation of the USPS's sponsorship deal. The USPS sponsored the team for more than $32 million from 2000 to 2004.

“I am glad to resolve this case and move forward with my life,” Armstrong said in a statement.

The USPS and former teammate Floyd Landis originally sought more than $100 million in damages.

The decision comes just two weeks before a scheduled trial in federal court in Washington, D.C.