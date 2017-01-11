KUTX Winter Jam, Jan. 21

By Erin Geisler 31 minutes ago

KUTX Winter Jam 2017 takes place Jan. 21.

What: Discover new music that reflects the diverse spirit of Austin at KUTX’s Winter Jam 2017 – a free concert showcasing a variety of local music acts, from hip-hop, to country, to indie rock.

When: Doors at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21

3 p.m. Texas singer and songwriter James “Slim” Hand

4 p.m. Indie psych-pop outfit Tele Novella

5 p.m. Hip-hop project Third Root

Where: The ABGB, 1305 W. Oltorf St.

Background: KUTX Winter Jam is a free, all-ages event. With a capacity of 300, space at the ABGB is limited so come early! Learn more.

About KUTX 98.9: Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for the past three consecutive years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that’s stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

Press contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

Note to editors: Photos from KUTX Winter Jam 2016 available here.

