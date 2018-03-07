KUTX and Mueller Present “Rock the Park,” Family Friendly Concert Series

AUSTIN, Texas — March 7, 2018 — KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, and Mueller Austin present: “Rock the Park” (formerly KUTX Live at Mueller), a family friendly concert series at the Mueller Lake Park Amphitheater.

This free, monthly music series takes place one Friday each month March through May. Each concert is curated by KUTX Live Music Producer Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”

The spring 2018 lineup includes:

March 23 (rain date April 6)

7 p.m. Telephone Company

7:45 p.m. Black Pumas

April 27 (rain date May 4)

7 p.m. Mr. Michael Group

7:45 p.m. Austin honky-tonk favorites Croy and the Boys

May 18 (rain date June 1)

7 p.m. The Que Pastas

7:45 p.m. Hip-hop duo Riders Against the Storm

Face painting for the kids and food for purchase will be available before the show starts. Join us for food trucks, fun and live music on the lake!

Please do not bring chairs, glass containers or alcohol to this event. Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions. Parking is $5 in the McBee Garage across from the Thinkery. Metered spaces are available around the park.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for four of the past five years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About Mueller

Mueller is one of the nation’s most notable new-urbanist communities located in the heart of Austin. The 700-acre site of Austin’s former airport is being transformed into a diverse, sustainable, compatible, revitalizing and fiscally responsible master-planned community. Mueller is taking shape as a joint project between the City of Austin Economic Development department and Catellus Development over 10-15 years following nearly 20 years of extensive citizen input. Upon completion, Mueller will feature at least 5,900 single-family and multi-family homes, a mixed-use town center district known as Aldrich Street, 4.4 million square feet of prime commercial space, including 750,000 square feet of local and regional retail space, 140 acres of parks and open space, plus Dell Children’s Medical Center, the Austin Film Studios, The Thinkery, H-E-B and the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit MuellerAustin.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

