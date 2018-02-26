KUTX 98.9’s Laurie Gallardo Named “Best Radio Personality” for the second consecutive year

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 26, 2018 – “DJ ElGee” – also known as Laurie Gallardo – has been voted “Best Radio Personality” for the second consecutive year by voters in the Austin Chronicle Annual Readers’ Poll.

She received her award at the annual Austin Music Industry Awards last night at the Palm Door.

Gallardo hosts the KUTX 98.9 afternoon music show from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, is the producer and voice of the Austin Music Minute, which shines the spotlight on live music shows around town six days a week.

The native El Pasoan began working part-time at KUT 90.5 (a predecessor to KUTX 98.9) in 2002 as a late-night show host, and as a stand-in host for Bob Branson.

A voice actor featured in various video games, anime series, commercials, narration for technical videos, and locally produced theatrical projects; she has also acted in independent film and documentary projects.

Gallardo is an avid supporter of Austin-based organizations Project ATX6, Black Fret, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), The SIMS Foundation and Mosaic Sound Collective, all of which support local musicians. Currently she is working on a podcast project, which will launch later this year.

KUTX hosts Jody Denberg (5-8 p.m. M-Th, noon Fridays) and John Aielli (7-9 a.m. M-Th) rounded out the list of top five favorite radio personalities at numbers three and five respectively.

A complete listing of Austin Music Industry Award winners is online.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for three consecutive years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About the Austin Chronicle

“The Austin Chronicle” is an independent, locally owned and operated alternative newsweekly that reflects the heart and soul of Austin. Boasting a readership of 586,000 weekly, the Chronicle addresses the community's political and environmental concerns, expresses Austin's rich cultural scene, and provides in-depth coverage of the Capital City's live music and entertainment venues, performing arts centers, restaurants, recreational activities, and outdoor excursions. Special annual issues include “Best of Austin,” the First Plates Restaurant Awards, the Austin Music Awards, and the Short Story Contest. For more information, go to www.austinchronicle.com.

