KUTX 98.9 and Four Seasons Hotel Austin Rock the City, Connect Fans to SXSW's Most Anticipated Acts

By Erin Geisler 1 hour ago

Family Friendly Music Stage Attracts the Stroller Set

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 22, 2017 – KUTX 98.9 and Four Seasons Hotel Austin are partnering again this year to connect music fans to some of the most anticipated artists at the 2017 SXSW Music Conference, including Spoon, Real Estate, Temples and The Black Angels, as well as those poised to break out, such as Maggie Rogers, Middle Kids, OJR and Little Simz.

White Denim played KUTX Live at the Four Seasons in March 2016.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon

KUTX 98.9 will air four early morning broadcasts live from the Four Seasons ballroom from 7 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, through Friday, March 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 18.

Spare the Rock Spoil the Child,” which airs from 6-7 pm Sundays on KUTX 98.9, will present family friendly sets between the main-stage acts in the hotel’s Lobby Lounge each day.

The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child (ages 10 and under) per day, with all money collected benefiting the Seton Shivers Cancer Center (cash only please). Admission includes a breakfast taco, a granola bar and coffee. The KUTX Live at the Four Seasons – SXSW edition – has raised nearly $200,000 for Seton over the past six years.

The following acts are scheduled to perform at KUTX Live at the Four Seasons 2017:

Wednesday, March 15
7 a.m. French-Columbian, Brooklyn-based, multi-instrumentalist R&B artist Gabriel Garzón-Montano
8 a.m. Folk-blues and Americana band Hurray For The Riff Raff out of New Orleans
9 a.m. Central Texas Hip Hop group Third Root
10 a.m. New Jersey’s hazy indie rockers Real Estate

Thursday, March 16
7 a.m. Texan Jonathan Terrell who has written hits for Bart Crow and Mike and the Moonpies
8 a.m. Maggie Rogers, the electro-pop folk singer made famous by Pharrell’s endorsement last year
9 a.m. Three-piece band Middle Kids from Sydney, Australia
10 a.m. English rockers Temples

Friday, March 17
7 a.m. Asheville, North Carolina Americana quartet River Whyless
8 a.m. Oliver John-Rodgers, aka OJR, who plays a range of styles from indie-folk, blues and Americana to grunge, psychedelia and rock ‘n’ roll
9 a.m. Texas Troubadour Ray Wylie Hubbard
10 a.m. Austin psychedelic rock band The Black Angels

Saturday, March 18
8 a.m. Austin-based singer and songwriter Molly Burch
9 a.m. Austin blues, funk and soul artist Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
10 a.m. British rapper, singer (and actress) Little Simz
11 a.m. Spoon, which dropped its ninth album “Hot Thoughts” March 17

“Spare the Rock Spoil the Child” Lineup
Wednesday, March 15
8:30 a.m. Indie rocker, songwriter, playwright and children’s book author Ralph’s World
9:30 a.m. Red Yarn, who weaves folksongs and puppetry into engaging shows for all ages

Thursday, March 16
8:30 a.m. Austin-based "kindie" band The Que Pastas
9:30 a.m. Parents’ Choice Award winning songwriter for children. Joe McDermott

Friday, March 17
8:30 a.m.  Latin Grammy winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
9:30 a.m. Educational rockers The Deedle Deedle Dees

Saturday, March 18
9:30 a.m. Chicago’s upbeat, down-to-earth kindie musician Little Miss Ann
10:30 a.m. Family funk super duo Sugar Free Allstars

Limited self-parking is available in the hotel garage on a first-come, first served basis at a discounted rate of $5 per car until 1 p.m.

