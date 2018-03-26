KUT Hosts Community Conversation on Austin Bombings and the Response by Police, Media and Community

Community Conversation will Air Live on “Morning Edition”

AUSTIN, Texas – March 26, 2018 – Central Texans are invited to participate in a community conversation about the Austin bombings and the response by police, the media and the community.

This community conversation, broadcast live on KUT 90.5, will take place at Austin’s George Washington Carver Museum (1165 Angelina St.) from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, March 29. Refreshments will be served at 8:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is requested.

Over the past three weeks, a serial bomber killed two people and injured four more in Austin. The first three bombs injured and killed people of color, raising fears that these crimes were racially motivated. According to law enforcement, a video confession of the now-dead bomber does not mention race or politics as motives. But the deadly attacks in East Austin highlighted long-standing problems with Austin’s racial climate.

KUT “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Stayton will moderate this community conversation. The conversation will be broadcast live from 9 to 10 a.m. on KUT 90.5 and via live stream at KUT.org.

