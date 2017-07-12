For Kitchen Diva Angela Shelf Mederais, Food Connects All Races

A new series at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center will use food to create connections with the history showcased in the museum and the contributions of African and African-Americans to food around the world.

Austin chef and writer Angela Shelf Medearis kicks off the “Eat Your Way Through History: Lunch and Learn” events Monday with an African, Caribbean and Texan menu. She’s hoping people from all over Austin will come to learn some history and about each other.