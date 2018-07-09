Ken Paxton Stands By Testimony Of Anti-Abortion Experts He Paid $500,000

By & 1 hour ago
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
    Photo via Office of the Texas Attorney General

From Texas Standard.

The State of Texas is currently facing lawsuits over some of its abortion laws. Those that have been challenged include House Bill 2, which restricts access to abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and requires abortion clinics to maintain the same medical facilities as hospitals. The state is also being sued over the Fetal Burial Law, which requires clinics to bury remains from abortions and miscarriages.

To defend these laws, the Texas attorney general has paid anti-abortion advocates $500,000 to serve as expert witnesses in federal court. But the state has gotten very little bang for those taxpayer bucks, according to an analysis by The Houston Chronicle’s Alejandra Matos.

Matos says it isn’t abnormal for both sides of the abortion debate to use expert witnesses. But Paxton’s picks show up consistently in abortion cases, and they are usually marked by vehement anti-abortion views.

“They often aren’t medical doctors,” Matos says. “They’re ethicists, or lawyers, and they’re people who have very strong personal views and have voiced them in the public.”

While Matos notes that bias is likely to arise from testimony on both sides, what sets the attorney general’s experts apart is the testimony they give. Matos says that the anti-abortion experts are offering mostly giving their opinion as testimony, rather than scientific expertise.

“On seven of the experts we know for sure that they completely disregarded or gave extremely little weight to their testimony,”  Matos says. “There was one expert, a philosopher, who was talking about the benefits of burying fetal remains, and Judge [Sam] Sparks stopped him in the middle and said, ‘look, this is a philosopher, this isn’t going to fly in my court.’”

This approach has not helped the attorney general, as he defends the state in court. Usually, much of this testimony is not taken into consideration when the case is decided. Matos reached out to the attorney general’s office and found that his staff is confident in its choices, saying that their experts are highly qualified and that abortion-rights-supporting experts are biased.

Written by Kevin Wheeler.

Tags: 
Abortion
Ken Paxton

Related Content

Texans Are Divided About Whether To Keep 'Roe V. Wade'

By Jul 5, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas voters are split on whether the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision creating a woman’s right to an abortion in the U.S., a new survey finds.

Public Policy Polling conducted the survey on behalf of NARAL Pro-Choice America. It found that 47 percent of Texas voters don’t want to see the landmark ruling overturned. Fifty percent of those surveyed said they would be less likely to support their senator if he voted to confirm a candidate who would overturn Roe.

Justice Kennedy's Retirement Could Have Big Implications For Abortion Rights In Texas

By Jun 28, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Abortion rights advocates in Texas say the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy raises the stakes for laws passed by the state Legislature.

Kennedy has been the swing vote on rulings upholding access to abortions in the U.S. for decades. Most recently, he voted to strike down a Texas law known as House Bill 2, which forced the closure of multiple abortion clinics across the state.

Abortion Providers File Sweeping Lawsuit Against 'Burdensome' Restrictions In Texas

By Jun 14, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Abortion providers across Texas filed a lawsuit in federal court today, challenging a slew of “burdensome” laws that have made legal abortions harder to obtain in the state.

For Latina Candidates, Some Campaign Funding Comes At A Cost

By Feb 13, 2018
F. Carter Smith

From Texas Standard.

Candidates all over the Lone Star State are pouring their hearts, souls and resources into their campaigns. The primaries in Texas are only three weeks away.

While resources are a major challenge for every candidate, that’s particularly true for those with little name recognition. Some organizations like Emily’s List and Annie’s List are making money available to the record number of female candidates running this year. but the money is not available to everyone.