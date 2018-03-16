Justice Department Fires Embattled FBI Deputy Director Just Short Of Retirement

Updated at 10:24 p.m. ET

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired outgoing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Friday even though he was on the doorstep of retirement and receiving his pension after two decades of service to the bureau.

The attorney general accepted an internal FBI recommendation that "concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions," Sessions said in a statement.

The internal FBI investigation recommended dismissal over McCabe's alleged "lack of candor" about contacts he had with a former Wall Street Journal reporter in 2016.

"[B]ased on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department's senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," Sessions said.

"The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, 'all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand,' " Sessions also said in explaining his decision.

In a statement issued immediately after his termination was announced, McCabe said the decision was politically motivated. "The big picture is a tale of what can happen when law enforcement is politicized, public servants are attacked, and people who are supposed to cherish and protect our institutions become instruments for damaging those institutions and people," McCabe said.

"Here is the reality:," he added, "I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey. The release of this report was accelerated only after my testimony to the House Intelligence Committee revealed that I would corroborate former Director Comey's accounts of his discussions with the President. The OIG's focus on me and this report became a part of an unprecedented effort by the Administration, driven by the President himself, to remove me from my position, destroy my reputation, and possibly strip me of a pension that I worked 21 years to earn. The accelerated release of the report, and the punitive actions taken in response, make sense only when viewed through this lens."

McCabe announced his retirement from the bureau abruptly in January and it was to take effect this Sunday.

His dismissal, just days before he was set to retire, puts his full pension and benefits package in jeopardy and is an inglorious end to career of almost 22 years with the bureau.

A longtime target

Republicans have been attacking McCabe since the 2016 presidential campaign.

His wife, Jill, ran for a state legislative seat in Virginia as a Democrat and accepted campaign contributions via then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton loyalist. The FBI and Justice Department's compliance offices found no problems with the situation but Republicans called it a conflict of interest.

Even while he was on the campaign trail during the 2016 race and at times since taking office, President Trump has complained about what he called McCabe's bias and called for Sessions to fire him.

By mid-December 2017, before McCabe was set to testify behind closed doors with the House intelligence committee, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., alluded to McCabe's rocky standing.

"I'll be a little bit surprised if he's still an employee of the FBI this time next week," said Gowdy, who is also a member of the House Judiciary Committee which has oversight responsibility for the bureau, in a Dec. 15 interview with Fox News.

McCabe served as the acting director of the FBI for three months in 2017, after Trump abruptly fired James Comey, and before the current director, Christopher Wray, was sworn in. McCabe made news in a congressional hearing in May by contradicting Trump.

The White House had said Trump fired Comey because he had lost the confidence of the FBI's rank-and-file agents and workers — but McCabe, when asked, said that was not so.

"Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day," McCabe told lawmakers.

Behind the scenes, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz was continuing to investigate Comey and McCabe and the bureau's handling of an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. The IG's office drafted a report that is believed to include the allegation that McCabe lacked candor with investigators about his contacts with a Wall Street Journal reporter.

Accordingly, the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility recommended that McCabe lose his job.

People in McCabe's camp say he has an explanation for any inconsistencies in his account of the conversations with the journalist, and in each instance, he went back and corrected the record, often citing the chaos around him and the FBI at the time. He has followed up with investigators as part of the Justice Department process.

But in January, when Wray attempted to move McCabe into another job to limit the FBI's embarrassment when the IG report became public, McCabe abruptly announced his retirement. His plan was to use up accumulated leave he was due before his previously scheduled retirement date this month.

Trump and his supporters group McCabe with what they call other bad actors inside the FBI, including two employees who exchanged text messages critical of Trump in 2016. That revelation also has embarrassed the FBI and fueled critics' accusations that people inside the bureau abused their power to target Trump out of personal animus.

A raw deal?

McCabe's supporters, led by Comey, say he has been badly mistreated. "Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on," the former FBI director wrote on Twitter in late January when McCabe announced his retirement. "He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well."

The FBI and Justice Department and their allies in Congress deny the charges of "bias" and say there is no deep conspiracy aimed at Trump, nor any wrongdoing in use of surveillance authority by FBI or DOJ as Republicans charge.

For his part, McCabe told members of Congress shortly after Comey's firing last year that he was confident the bureau would continue to pursue the Justice Department's Russia investigation and do its other work amidst the controversy.

"You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing," he said, "protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution."

