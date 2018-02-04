This Is Just To Say: Matthew Zapruder

Poet Carrie Fountain is the host of This Is Just To Say.
Credit Jessica Attie

Poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Matthew Zapruder about the collaboration that inspired his poem "Frankenstein Love" from his collection Come On All You Ghosts (2010).


