This Is Just To Say: Matthew Zapruder By Rebecca McInroy • 38 seconds ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Poet Carrie Fountain is the host of This Is Just To Say. Credit Jessica Attie Poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Matthew Zapruder about the collaboration that inspired his poem "Frankenstein Love" from his collection Come On All You Ghosts (2010). Listen Listening... / 4:00 Download an MP3 version of this story here. Tags: This Is Just To SayPoetryTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content This Is Just To Say: Naomi Shibab Nye By Rebecca McInroy • Jan 21, 2018 Jessica Attie In this edition of This Is Just To Say, poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with Palestinian-American poet Naomi Shihab Nye. Nye reads her poem "Burning the Old Year," and they continue to explore the idea of what we take with us and what we leave behind as we enter 2018 through W.S. Merwin's To the Mistakes. Listen Listening... / 4:26 Download the feature here.