Poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil talks with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain about reclaiming the power, beauty, and wonder of a C-section birth through her poem "Self-Portrait as C-Section Scar."

They also talk about Nezhukumatathil's entry point into poetry through the work of Naomi Shihab Nye, and she shares one of her favorite poems, "Eclipse" from poet Jenny George's debut book, The Dream of Reason.