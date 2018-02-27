This Is Just To Say: Maggie Smith

By 6 hours ago

Poet Carrie Fountain is the host of This Is Just To Say.
Credit Jessica Attie

Poet Maggie Smith talks about her poem "The Mother" with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain.


This Is Just To Say

Related Content

This Is Just To Say: Diane Seuss

By Feb 19, 2018
Jessica Attie

Poet Diane Seuss talks with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain about how writing her poem "Song in My Heart" gave her strength after a devastating divorce.


This Is Just To Say: Carl Phillips

By Feb 11, 2018
Jessica Attie

In this edition of This Is Just To Say, poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Carl Phillips about his poem "White Dog."


This Is Just To Say: Matthew Zapruder

By Feb 4, 2018
Jessica Attie

Poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Matthew Zapruder about the collaboration that inspired his poem "Frankenstein Love" from his collection Come On All You Ghosts (2010).