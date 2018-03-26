This Is Just To Say: Kindbess By Rebecca McInroy • 43 seconds ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Poet Carrie Fountain is the host of This Is Just To Say. Credit Jessica Attie On this special edition of This is Just To Say, poet and novelist Carrie Fountain and KUT's Rebecca McInroy share Naomi Shihab Nye's poem "Kindness" and discuss the importance of poetry today. Listen Listening... / 4:21 Download an MP3 version of this story here. Tags: This Is Just To SayTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content This is Just To Say: Victoria Chang By Rebecca McInroy • Mar 18, 2018 Jessica Attie Poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Victoria Chang with about how her poem "Obit" allowed her to process the death of her mother. This Is Just To Say: Tarfia Faizullah By Rebecca McInroy • Mar 7, 2018 Jessica Attie Host poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Tarfia Faizullah about how the loss of her sister in a car accident influenced her poem "West Texas Nocturne." Listen Listening... / 4:29 Download an MP3 version of this story here. This Is Just To Say: Diane Seuss By Rebecca McInroy • Feb 19, 2018 Jessica Attie Poet Diane Seuss talks with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain about how writing her poem "Song in My Heart" gave her strength after a devastating divorce. Listen Listening... / 4:00 Download an MP3 version of this story here.