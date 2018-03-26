This Is Just To Say: Kindbess

By 43 seconds ago

Poet Carrie Fountain is the host of This Is Just To Say.
Credit Jessica Attie

On this special edition of This is Just To Say, poet and novelist Carrie Fountain and KUT's Rebecca McInroy share Naomi Shihab Nye's poem "Kindness" and discuss the importance of poetry today.


Tags: 
This Is Just To Say

Related Content

This is Just To Say: Victoria Chang

By Mar 18, 2018
Jessica Attie

Poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Victoria Chang with about how her poem "Obit" allowed her to process the death of her mother.

This Is Just To Say: Tarfia Faizullah

By Mar 7, 2018
Jessica Attie

Host poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Tarfia Faizullah about how the loss of her sister in a car accident influenced her poem "West Texas Nocturne."

This Is Just To Say: Diane Seuss

By Feb 19, 2018
Jessica Attie

Poet Diane Seuss talks with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain about how writing her poem "Song in My Heart" gave her strength after a devastating divorce.