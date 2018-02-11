This Is Just To Say: Carl Phillips By Rebecca McInroy • 18 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Carrie Fountain Credit Jessica Attie In this edition of This Is Just To Say, poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Carl Phillips about his poem "White Dog." Listen Listening... / 4:30 Download an MP3 version of this story here. Tags: This Is Just To SayTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content This Is Just To Say: Matthew Zapruder By Rebecca McInroy • Feb 4, 2018 Jessica Attie Poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Matthew Zapruder about the collaboration that inspired his poem "Frankenstein Love" from his collection Come On All You Ghosts (2010). Listen Listening... / 4:00 Download an MP3 version of this story here.