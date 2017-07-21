Judge Rules Texas Prison Unit Must Keep Temperatures Below 88 Degrees

From Texas Standard:

Walking outside lately, you've probably noticed Texas' triple-digit temperatures. For those living or working in some of the state's prisons, going outside isn't even required to feel the heat, because some units do not have air-conditioning. Inmates have sued to get some relief, and this week they were handed a victory of sorts.

 

Jennifer Laurin, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law who specializes in issues of civil rights and criminal justice, says heat-related deaths and illnesses prompted a group of prisoners from the Pack Unit in Navasota to bring a case against the state of Texas. Prisoners say the unbearable heat violates their Constitutional rights.

In his ruling, the federal district judge states the prison, which was built long ago, isn't required to install costly air-conditioning. The judge set an upper temperature limit for the unit of 88 degrees, and his ruling specifically addressed  prisoners with medical conditions that could be worsened by excessive heat. The prison is required to adhere to the temperature limit and can do so through a variety of means, whether by installing air conditioning units or expanding facilities that already have air conditioning.

Written by Louise Rodriguez.

Related Content

Most Texas Prisoners and Guards Face Another Summer Without Air Conditioning

By Jun 29, 2016
Robert Stringer

Most prisons in Texas have no air conditioning, creating sweltering conditions affecting not just prisoners, but prison guards as well. KUT's Nathan Bernier learns more from Brandi Grissom, the Austin bureau chief for the Dallas Morning News. 

 

Here's Why Inmates in Texas Prisons are Refusing to Work

By Apr 8, 2016
Thomas Hawk/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Texas has the largest prison population in the country, with over 172,000 people serving prison sentences. Those prisoners make up a substantial workforce in the state, contributing to the  production of everything from mattresses to bacon. It's an industry that has been valued at nearly $2 billion a year. But inmates make only pennies an hour in return.

Texas Prisons Struggle To Keep K2 Under Control

By & Jul 11, 2017
Billy Hathorn/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

From Texas Standard:

A type of synthetic marijuana that is undetectable on standard drug tests is quickly becoming the most popular form of contraband in Texas prisons.