Join Us For A Live Discussion On How Immigration Policy Impacts Austin

By 1 hour ago

The Trump administration's immigration policies have prompted outrage from some, praise from others — and in some parts of the community — fear.

Join us on Wednesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center for Beyond the Border: How Immigration Enforcement Impacts Austin. We'll hear stories from members of the community about how federal immigration policies are affecting them personally, how those policies are affecting public health and how they're affecting the economy.

An RSVP is strongly recommended, as space is limited.

This will not be a debate about the administration’s policies or practices. We want to create an inclusive forum where people can share their stories to help their neighbors understand how lives are being affected.

Tags: 
zero-tolerance policy
immigration

