John Fullbright, David Ramirez, Kevin and Dustin Welch Headline Cactus Cafe Summer Set Fundraiser

AUSTIN, Texas – June 1, 2017 – Cactus Cafe and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, present the Cactus Summer Set featuring four of the most talented songwriters of our time. Together, John Fullbright, David Ramirez, Kevin Welch and Dustin Welch will regale music fans with an evening of songs and stories on Friday, June 23.

The Cactus Summer Set takes place in the Hogg Auditorium (2300 Whitis Ave.) on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Tickets are $45 (floor seating) and $30 (balcony seating). Doors open at 6:30 with show starting at 7:30. Tickets are on sale now.

Less than a decade ago, Fullbright released his debut studio album, ‘From The Ground Up’ to a swarm of critical acclaim. The Los Angeles Times called the record “preternaturally self-assured,” while NPR hailed him as one of the 10 Artists You Should Have Known in 2012, saying “it’s not every day a new artist…earns comparisons to great songwriters like Townes Van Zandt and Randy Newman, but Fullbright’s music makes sense in such lofty company.”

Ramirez, whose early gigs included a 2011 residency at the Cactus Cafe, is a prolific singer and songwriter who has earned a large and growing following for his soulful, introspective songs and passionate performances.

Kevin Welch has been referred to as a ‘songwriters songwriter’ an expressive singer and a great guitarist. His songs have been recorded by a variety of artists including Roger Miller, Waylon Jennings, Solomon Burke, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy LaFave, The Highwaymen, Linda Ronstadt and more. His son, Dustin grew up in the music industry and, after relocating to Austin in 2009, released his first album, “Whisky Priest,” to solid reviews.

The Cactus Cafe Summer Set is an annual fundraiser to support the ongoing mission of the Cactus to provide an intimate venue for music fans to enjoy a variety of local and international artists, while ensuring the majority of ticket sales go to the artists themselves. The Cactus hosts more than 50 free events each year, including open mic nights, student talent competitions and "Views & Brews," among other events. Proceeds will also subsidize production of low-price shows, such as the UT Jazz Ensemble and the Austin Classical Guitar Society.

