It's Election Day. Here's Where You Can Vote In The March Primaries.

It's Election Day. Here's a rundown of every polling place in Central Texas.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Remember, you must present valid identification to vote in Texas. Proper forms of identification include:

Texas driver license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas concealed handgun license

United States military identification card (with photo)

United States citizenship certificate (with photo)

United States passport

If you haven't been able to get an ID, you can sign an affidavit at the polling place declaring that you are able to vote.

Travis County

Below is a map of Travis County Election Day polling locations with estimated wait times.

Williamson County

Below is a map of Williamson County Election Day polling locations with estimated wait times.

Bastrop County

WCID#2 Bldg

106 Conference Dr. Bastrop

First Baptist Church

1201 Water St., Bastrop

Bastrop Church of Christ

287 Hwy 20, Bastrop

New Hope Christian Academy

113 Longhorn St., Bastrop

Smithville City Hall

317 Main St., Smithville

Lake Thunderbird Community Center

104 Thunderbird Dr., Smithville

Rosanky Community Center

135 Main St., Rosanky

Heart of the Pines VFD

109 Green Acres Loop, Smithville

Calvary Baptist Church

3001 Loop 150 E., Bastrop

Paige Community Center

107 S. Main St. (off Hwy 290), Paige

Bastrop Fire Department Station #3 (Circle D)

926 FM 1441, Bastrop

Hills Prairie Baptist Church

1338 Hwy 304, Bastrop

Red Rock Community Center

114 Red Rock Rd., Red Rock

Bluebonnet VFD #2

5554 FM 535, Cedar Creek

Cedar Creek United Methodist Church

5630 FM 535, Cedar Creek

Wyldwood Baptist Church

398 Union Chapel Rd., Cedar Creek

Elgin Public Library

404 N. Main St., Elgin

Family Worship Center

2425 FM 1704, Elgin

New Life Baptist Fellowship

175 Hwy 95 S., Elgin

Faith Lutheran Church

230 Waco St., McDade

Blanco County

Precinct 102

Blanco Masonic Hall

501 11th Street

Blanco, TX 78606

Precinct 201

Good Shepard Catholic Church

285 281 Loop Rd.

Johnson City, TX 78636

Precinct 302

Blanco County Courthouse Annex

Hoppe Room

101 E. Cypress

Johnson City, TX 78636

Precinct 303

Commissioner Pet. 3 Barn

862 Ranch Road 962 E.

Round Mountain, TX 78663

Precinct 304

St. Lukes Episcopal Church

263 Spur Ranch Road 962

E. Cypress Mills, TX 78663

Precinct 401

South Blanco County Annex

402 Blanco Avenue

Blanco, TX 78606

Here’s a full list of Blanco County Election Day polling locations.

Caldwell County

First Lockhart Baptist Church Hall

315 W Prairie Lea St Lockhart, TX 78644

Luling Civic Center

333 W Austin St Luling, TX 78648

VFW Post 8927

7007 S US Hwy 183 Lockhart, TX 78644

McMahan Community Women’s Club

6022 FM 713 McMahan, TX 78616

Uhland Community Center

15 N Old Spanish Trl. Uhland, TX 78640

Fentress Community Church

Hwy 20/Barber St. Fentress, TX 78622

Maxwell Fire Station

9655 TX 142 Maxwell, TX 78656

Here’s a full list of Democratic primary voting locations.

Here’s a full list of Republican primary voting locations.

Hays County

Below is a full list of Hays County’s Election Day polling locations.