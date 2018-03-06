It's Election Day. Here's Where You Can Vote In The March Primaries.

It's Election Day. Here's a rundown of every polling place in Central Texas.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Remember, you must present valid identification to vote in Texas. Proper forms of identification include:
- Texas driver license
- Texas Election Identification Certificate
- Texas personal identification card
- Texas concealed handgun license
- United States military identification card (with photo)
- United States citizenship certificate (with photo)
- United States passport
If you haven't been able to get an ID, you can sign an affidavit at the polling place declaring that you are able to vote.
Below is a map of Travis County Election Day polling locations with estimated wait times.
Below is a map of Williamson County Election Day polling locations with estimated wait times.
WCID#2 Bldg
106 Conference Dr. Bastrop
First Baptist Church
1201 Water St., Bastrop
Bastrop Church of Christ
287 Hwy 20, Bastrop
New Hope Christian Academy
113 Longhorn St., Bastrop
Smithville City Hall
317 Main St., Smithville
Lake Thunderbird Community Center
104 Thunderbird Dr., Smithville
Rosanky Community Center
135 Main St., Rosanky
Heart of the Pines VFD
109 Green Acres Loop, Smithville
Calvary Baptist Church
3001 Loop 150 E., Bastrop
Paige Community Center
107 S. Main St. (off Hwy 290), Paige
Bastrop Fire Department Station #3 (Circle D)
926 FM 1441, Bastrop
Hills Prairie Baptist Church
1338 Hwy 304, Bastrop
Red Rock Community Center
114 Red Rock Rd., Red Rock
Bluebonnet VFD #2
5554 FM 535, Cedar Creek
Cedar Creek United Methodist Church
5630 FM 535, Cedar Creek
Wyldwood Baptist Church
398 Union Chapel Rd., Cedar Creek
Elgin Public Library
404 N. Main St., Elgin
Family Worship Center
2425 FM 1704, Elgin
New Life Baptist Fellowship
175 Hwy 95 S., Elgin
Faith Lutheran Church
230 Waco St., McDade
Precinct 102
Blanco Masonic Hall
501 11th Street
Blanco, TX 78606
Precinct 201
Good Shepard Catholic Church
285 281 Loop Rd.
Johnson City, TX 78636
Precinct 302
Blanco County Courthouse Annex
Hoppe Room
101 E. Cypress
Johnson City, TX 78636
Precinct 303
Commissioner Pet. 3 Barn
862 Ranch Road 962 E.
Round Mountain, TX 78663
Precinct 304
St. Lukes Episcopal Church
263 Spur Ranch Road 962
E. Cypress Mills, TX 78663
Precinct 401
South Blanco County Annex
402 Blanco Avenue
Blanco, TX 78606
Here’s a full list of Blanco County Election Day polling locations.
First Lockhart Baptist Church Hall
315 W Prairie Lea St Lockhart, TX 78644
Luling Civic Center
333 W Austin St Luling, TX 78648
VFW Post 8927
7007 S US Hwy 183 Lockhart, TX 78644
McMahan Community Women’s Club
6022 FM 713 McMahan, TX 78616
Uhland Community Center
15 N Old Spanish Trl. Uhland, TX 78640
Fentress Community Church
Hwy 20/Barber St. Fentress, TX 78622
Maxwell Fire Station
9655 TX 142 Maxwell, TX 78656
Here’s a full list of Democratic primary voting locations.
Here’s a full list of Republican primary voting locations.
Below is a full list of Hays County’s Election Day polling locations.